Enigma Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $173,123.00 (ENG)

Enigma (ENG) traded 8.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on May 30th. In the last seven days, Enigma has traded 18.7% lower against the US dollar. Enigma has a total market capitalization of $157,310.36 and approximately $173,123.00 worth of Enigma was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Enigma coin can now be purchased for about $0.0113 or 0.00000036 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Enigma alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62.66 or 0.00198876 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00005377 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00003548 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000493 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.09 or 0.00009818 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001212 BTC.

TOR (TOR) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003167 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

Inverse Finance (INV) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $98.90 or 0.00313899 BTC.

Magnet (MAG) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001346 BTC.

About Enigma

Enigma is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 12th, 2017. Enigma’s total supply is 35,238,561 coins and its circulating supply is 13,891,797 coins. Enigma’s official website is enigma.co . The Reddit community for Enigma is /r/enigmacatalyst and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Enigma is forum.enigma.co . Enigma’s official Twitter account is @enigmampc and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Enigma is a decentralized data marketplace, that guarantees the privacy of their users' shared data cryptographically. Enigma’s computational model is based on an optimized version of secure multi-party computation, backed by a verifiable secret-sharing scheme. For storage, Enigma uses a modified distributed hashtable for holding secret-shared data. An external blockchain is utilized as the controller of the network. It manages access control, identities and serves as a tamper-proof log of events. Security deposits are required and fees are charged in order to incentivize operation, correctness and fairness in the system. ENG is an Ethereum-based ERC 20 token that serves as currency on Enigma's network. “

Enigma Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Enigma directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Enigma should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Enigma using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Enigma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Enigma and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.