Enstar Group LTD Acquires Shares of 915,711 BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF (BATS:NEAR)

Enstar Group LTD acquired a new stake in BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF (BATS:NEAR – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 915,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,740,000. BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF accounts for about 15.8% of Enstar Group LTD’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,818,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC now owns 211,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,586,000 after purchasing an additional 11,169 shares in the last quarter. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Washington Trust Bank bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $15,261,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF by 88.7% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 75,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,776,000 after purchasing an additional 35,538 shares in the last quarter.

Get BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF alerts:

BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $49.46. 1,409,269 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF has a one year low of $50.10 and a one year high of $50.30. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.73.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF (BATS:NEAR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.