Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.59 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.59 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Enterprise Products Partners’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.62 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.57. Enterprise Products Partners posted earnings per share of $0.51 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Enterprise Products Partners will report full-year earnings of $2.38 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.19 to $2.50. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $2.50 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.32 to $2.71. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Enterprise Products Partners.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.08. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 18.08% and a net margin of 10.28%. The business had revenue of $13.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.47 billion. Enterprise Products Partners’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.64 EPS.

EPD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial increased their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $27.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Enterprise Products Partners presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.00.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wealthspire Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 118.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 50,555 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,094,000 after acquiring an additional 27,425 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 30.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 367,394 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $7,950,000 after acquiring an additional 86,796 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,195,317 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $47,625,000 after acquiring an additional 7,073 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Trust Services LTA increased its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Trust Services LTA now owns 545,483 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $11,979,000 after acquiring an additional 9,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 56.7% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 70,898 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,557,000 after acquiring an additional 25,663 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.29% of the company’s stock.

NYSE EPD traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $27.60. 293,970 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,980,804. The firm has a market cap of $60.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.27 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. Enterprise Products Partners has a 1-year low of $20.42 and a 1-year high of $27.85.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 29th were paid a dividend of $0.465 per share. This represents a $1.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.74%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 28th. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 89.42%.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

