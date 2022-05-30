Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST) Shares Acquired by Bridgewater Associates LP

Bridgewater Associates LP lifted its stake in shares of Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST – Get Rating) by 20.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 177,462 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 29,894 shares during the quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP owned approximately 0.11% of Envista worth $7,996,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Envista by 21.9% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 16,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $698,000 after purchasing an additional 2,996 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board purchased a new stake in Envista during the third quarter worth approximately $310,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Envista by 11.0% during the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $522,000 after purchasing an additional 1,238 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Envista by 8.5% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,170,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,768,000 after purchasing an additional 169,534 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Envista by 11.9% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 803 shares during the last quarter.

NVST has been the subject of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $54.00 price objective on shares of Envista in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Envista from $50.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Envista from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Envista from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.00.

Envista stock opened at $42.99 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.64. Envista Holdings Co. has a fifty-two week low of $37.60 and a fifty-two week high of $52.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $44.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.36.

Envista (NYSE:NVST – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.03. Envista had a return on equity of 8.54% and a net margin of 13.06%. The company had revenue of $631.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $629.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share. Envista’s revenue was down 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Envista Holdings Co. will post 2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Amir Aghdaei sold 114,702 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.01, for a total transaction of $5,621,545.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Mischa Reis sold 2,958 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.83, for a total value of $141,481.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 137,720 shares of company stock worth $6,751,640 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Envista Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, sale, and marketing of dental products in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Specialty Products & Technologies and Equipment & Consumables. The company's Specialty Products & Technologies segment provides dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, and prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics to oral surgeons, prosthodontists, and periodontists under the Nobel Biocare, Alpha-Bio Tec, Implant Direct, Nobel Procera, and Orascoptic brands; and brackets and wires, tubes and bands, archwires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products under the Damon, Insignia, AOA, and Spark brands.

