ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $450.05 Million

Equities analysts forecast that ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS – Get Rating) will report sales of $450.05 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for ePlus’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $432.20 million and the highest estimate coming in at $467.90 million. ePlus posted sales of $416.65 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ePlus will report full-year sales of $1.90 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.85 billion to $1.96 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $1.99 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.92 billion to $2.05 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover ePlus.

ePlus (NASDAQ:PLUS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The software maker reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.38. ePlus had a return on equity of 16.92% and a net margin of 5.80%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.58 EPS.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PLUS. Zacks Investment Research lowered ePlus from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. StockNews.com raised ePlus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in ePlus by 28.3% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 463 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ePlus by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 11,480 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,178,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ePlus by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,601 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $780,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of ePlus by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,874 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in ePlus by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 10,703 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $948,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. 92.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PLUS traded down $0.21 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $56.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,873 shares, compared to its average volume of 116,375. ePlus has a 52-week low of $42.00 and a 52-week high of $69.74. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $56.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.52. The company has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.47 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.95.

ePlus inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) solutions that enable organizations to optimize their IT environment and supply chain processes in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Technology and Financing. The Technology segment offers hardware, perpetual and subscription software, maintenance, software assurance, and internally provided and outsourced services; and professional and managed services, including ePlus managed, professional, security, ePlus cloud consulting, staff augmentation, server and desktop support, and project management services.

