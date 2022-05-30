Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $85.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 9.90% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. is a self-administered, self-managed, real estate investment trust. “

ELS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $78.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.14.

NYSE ELS traded up $1.79 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $77.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,796 shares, compared to its average volume of 920,436. The stock has a market cap of $14.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.88, a P/E/G ratio of 5.55 and a beta of 0.59. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.03 and a quick ratio of 0.03. Equity LifeStyle Properties has a 52 week low of $67.57 and a 52 week high of $88.70.

Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $360.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $305.59 million. Equity LifeStyle Properties had a return on equity of 19.91% and a net margin of 20.97%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Equity LifeStyle Properties will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ELS. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 1,134.6% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 321 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in Equity LifeStyle Properties in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in the 4th quarter worth $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.90% of the company’s stock.

We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) with headquarters in Chicago. As of January 25, 2021, we own or have an interest in 423 quality properties in 33 states and British Columbia consisting of 161,229 sites.

