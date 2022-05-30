Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG) Short Interest Update

Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,650,000 shares, a drop of 34.7% from the April 30th total of 4,060,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,290,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.1 days.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on WTRG shares. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Essential Utilities from $53.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Essential Utilities from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Essential Utilities from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Essential Utilities from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Essential Utilities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.67.

WTRG stock traded up $0.56 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $46.41. The stock had a trading volume of 121,603 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,200,504. The firm has a market cap of $11.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Essential Utilities has a 1-year low of $42.03 and a 1-year high of $53.93. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $47.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.41.

Essential Utilities ( NYSE:WTRG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.02. Essential Utilities had a net margin of 22.43% and a return on equity of 8.77%. The firm had revenue of $699.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $617.07 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.72 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Essential Utilities will post 1.79 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.268 per share. This represents a $1.07 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. Essential Utilities’s payout ratio is presently 62.57%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of WTRG. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in Essential Utilities by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 11,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $629,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Essential Utilities by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC now owns 14,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $748,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in Essential Utilities by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 9,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Essential Utilities by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its position in Essential Utilities by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 14,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $783,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. 70.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water, wastewater, or natural gas services in the United States. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contract with municipal authorities and other parties. The company also provides non-utility raw water supply services for firms in the natural gas drilling industry; and water and sewer line protection solutions, and repair services to households through a third-party.

