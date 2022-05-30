Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.75-$1.80 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.79. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

WTRG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. HSBC downgraded shares of Essential Utilities from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, April 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Essential Utilities from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Essential Utilities from $53.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Essential Utilities from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Essential Utilities from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and increased their price target for the company from $52.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $51.67.

Essential Utilities stock traded up $0.56 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $46.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 121,603 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,200,504. Essential Utilities has a 1-year low of $42.03 and a 1-year high of $53.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $47.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.41. The company has a market cap of $11.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.14, a PEG ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.70.

Essential Utilities ( NYSE:WTRG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.02. Essential Utilities had a net margin of 22.43% and a return on equity of 8.77%. The firm had revenue of $699.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $617.07 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Essential Utilities will post 1.79 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.268 per share. This represents a $1.07 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. Essential Utilities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.57%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WTRG. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Essential Utilities during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,063,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in Essential Utilities by 31.6% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 43,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,355,000 after purchasing an additional 10,528 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Essential Utilities by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 157,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,478,000 after purchasing an additional 9,684 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Essential Utilities by 81.5% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 2,192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in Essential Utilities by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 41,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,210,000 after purchasing an additional 4,779 shares in the last quarter. 70.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water, wastewater, or natural gas services in the United States. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contract with municipal authorities and other parties. The company also provides non-utility raw water supply services for firms in the natural gas drilling industry; and water and sewer line protection solutions, and repair services to households through a third-party.

