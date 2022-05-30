EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:ESLOY) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:ESLOY – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “EssilorLuxottica Société is involved in the design, manufacture and distribution of ophthalmic lenses, frames and sunglasses. The company’s brand portfolio consists of Ray-Ban, Oakley, Varilux(R), Transitions(R), Sunglass Hut and LensCrafters. EssilorLuxottica Société, formerly known as Essilor International Société Anonyme, is based in Paris, France. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme from €185.00 ($196.81) to €189.00 ($201.06) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme from €195.00 ($207.45) to €190.00 ($202.13) in a report on Monday, March 14th. HSBC upgraded shares of EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 21st. Finally, Societe Generale upgraded shares of EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $139.83.

Shares of OTCMKTS ESLOY opened at $80.57 on Thursday. EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme has a 52 week low of $73.48 and a 52 week high of $110.11. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $85.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $93.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme Company Profile

EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme designs, manufactures, and distributes ophthalmic lenses, frames, and sunglasses in North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia, Oceania, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Wholesale, Retail, Lenses and Optical Instruments, Equipment, and Sunglasses and Readers.

