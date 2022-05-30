ETF Managers Group LLC Acquires 63 Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,363 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $892,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in ServiceNow by 75.0% in the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 42 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Cavalier Investments LLC boosted its holdings in ServiceNow by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Cavalier Investments LLC now owns 2,475 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,607,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. boosted its holdings in ServiceNow by 0.7% in the third quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. now owns 2,824 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,757,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in ServiceNow by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 565 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $367,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. boosted its holdings in ServiceNow by 22.5% in the fourth quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 125 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.20% of the company’s stock.

NOW has been the topic of several recent research reports. BNP Paribas lowered ServiceNow from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $460.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on ServiceNow from $800.00 to $700.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on ServiceNow from $635.00 to $570.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on ServiceNow from $650.00 to $550.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on ServiceNow from $650.00 to $550.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, ServiceNow currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $638.59.

In related news, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 333 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $587.50, for a total transaction of $195,637.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 6,600 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $556.81, for a total value of $3,674,946.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $393,664.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 10,370 shares of company stock valued at $5,559,728 in the last three months. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ServiceNow stock opened at $476.29 on Monday. ServiceNow, Inc. has a one year low of $406.47 and a one year high of $707.60. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $495.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $558.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 432.99, a PEG ratio of 9.62 and a beta of 1.09.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The information technology services provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.13. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 8.66% and a net margin of 3.56%. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.50 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

