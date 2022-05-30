ETF Managers Group LLC Buys 213 Shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,485 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $820,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BR. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 10.3% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 613 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Webster Bank N. A. grew its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 46.0% in the fourth quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 203 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Busey Wealth Management increased its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 2,424 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $443,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems raised its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 1.0% during the third quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 6,831 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,138,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Planning LLC grew its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Planning LLC now owns 5,049 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $923,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.01% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on BR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $163.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $177.50.

Shares of BR opened at $146.80 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.50 and a beta of 0.95. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 12-month low of $132.68 and a 12-month high of $185.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $148.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $157.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.16. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 39.83% and a net margin of 9.99%. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.76 EPS. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s payout ratio is presently 54.94%.

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry worldwide. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and offers ProxyEdge, an electronic proxy delivery and voting solution.

