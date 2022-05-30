ETF Managers Group LLC Buys Shares of 3,609 Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

ETF Managers Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,609 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $925,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 35.8% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,093,210 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,033,209,000 after buying an additional 1,342,761 shares during the last quarter. Soroban Capital Partners LP raised its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 8.3% during the third quarter. Soroban Capital Partners LP now owns 4,617,627 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $936,732,000 after buying an additional 354,695 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 5.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,960,831 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,209,213,000 after buying an additional 290,139 shares during the last quarter. AXA S.A. raised its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 51.4% during the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 726,640 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $147,407,000 after buying an additional 246,569 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter valued at about $61,759,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.46% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on LOW. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $295.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $292.00 to $222.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies to $246.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $243.84.

Lowe’s Companies stock opened at $199.63 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $131.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.25. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $179.22 and a 1-year high of $263.31. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $201.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $226.10.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.22 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $23.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.72 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.85% and a negative return on equity of 251.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.21 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 20th will be given a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. This is an increase from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.08%.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, lighting, and electrical.

