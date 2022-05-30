ETF Managers Group LLC Has $910,000 Stock Position in Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH)

ETF Managers Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,789 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC’s holdings in Bio-Techne were worth $910,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bio-Techne during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in shares of Bio-Techne during the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Bio-Techne during the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its stake in shares of Bio-Techne by 605.0% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 141 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. Finally, Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in shares of Bio-Techne during the 4th quarter worth approximately $78,000. 94.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Bio-Techne alerts:

NASDAQ:TECH opened at $386.56 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $399.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $424.15. The company has a market cap of $15.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.54, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a current ratio of 3.56. Bio-Techne Co. has a fifty-two week low of $335.02 and a fifty-two week high of $543.85.

Bio-Techne ( NASDAQ:TECH Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.21. Bio-Techne had a return on equity of 16.82% and a net margin of 20.95%. The firm had revenue of $290.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $279.27 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.61 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Bio-Techne Co. will post 7.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.33%. Bio-Techne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.36%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on TECH shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Bio-Techne in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. KeyCorp reduced their price target on Bio-Techne from $600.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Bio-Techne from $530.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bio-Techne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Bio-Techne from $520.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $488.43.

In other Bio-Techne news, Director Robert V. Baumgartner purchased 300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $352.55 per share, with a total value of $105,765.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 10,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,562,870.30. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Bio-Techne Company Profile (Get Rating)

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells life science reagents, instruments, and services for the research, and diagnostics and bioprocessing markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Protein Sciences, and Diagnostics and Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment provides biological reagents used in various aspects of life science research, diagnostics, and cell and gene therapy, such as cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, small molecules, tissue culture sera, and cell selection technologies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bio-Techne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bio-Techne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.