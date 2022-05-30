ETF Managers Group LLC Increases Stake in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT)

ETF Managers Group LLC grew its holdings in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,648 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 267 shares during the quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC’s holdings in Hilton Worldwide were worth $875,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of HLT. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 93.0% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 222 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 52.8% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 243 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exane Derivatives boosted its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 9,200.0% in the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 279 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Hilton Worldwide alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HLT. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $169.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Hilton Worldwide in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $147.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $139.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $154.64.

In related news, Director Douglas M. Steenland purchased 1,967 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $127.69 per share, for a total transaction of $251,166.23. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 24,053 shares in the company, valued at $3,071,327.57. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Michael W. Duffy sold 3,654 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.50, for a total value of $506,079.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 12,657 shares of company stock worth $1,812,760 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Hilton Worldwide stock opened at $142.25 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $39.59 billion, a PE ratio of 54.92 and a beta of 1.16. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $114.70 and a 52 week high of $167.99. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $146.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $146.34.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. Hilton Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 76.75% and a net margin of 11.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 96.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.02 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, May 27th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.42%. Hilton Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.17%.

Hilton Worldwide Profile (Get Rating)

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, owns, leases, manages, develops, and franchises hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, Motto by Hilton, Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Curio Collection by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Home2 Suites by Hilton, and Hilton Grand Vacations.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Hilton Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hilton Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.