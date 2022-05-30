ETF Managers Group LLC Purchases 174 Shares of Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB)

ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its holdings in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,680 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 174 shares during the quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC’s holdings in Hubbell were worth $763,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Hubbell in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Concord Wealth Partners grew its stake in Hubbell by 173.8% during the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 167 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in Hubbell in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of Hubbell in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Hubbell by 27.1% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 385 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.37% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Carlos M. Cardoso sold 749 shares of Hubbell stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.73, for a total transaction of $145,103.77. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,744 shares in the company, valued at approximately $337,865.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on HUBB shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Hubbell from $181.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Mizuho cut their price objective on Hubbell from $240.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 7th. StockNews.com upgraded Hubbell from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hubbell from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Hubbell from $198.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $207.00.

Shares of Hubbell stock opened at $192.45 on Monday. Hubbell Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $170.76 and a fifty-two week high of $212.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 2.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $189.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $193.11. The company has a market cap of $10.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.13.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. Hubbell had a net margin of 10.77% and a return on equity of 21.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.72 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Hubbell Incorporated will post 9.33 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be given a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th. Hubbell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.80%.

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and electronic products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical Solution and Utility Solution. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies for the natural gas distribution market.

