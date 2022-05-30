Eucrates Biomedical Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EUCR) Short Interest Down 34.2% in May

Eucrates Biomedical Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EUCR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,200 shares, a decline of 34.2% from the April 30th total of 7,900 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 14,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sculptor Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Eucrates Biomedical Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $753,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Eucrates Biomedical Acquisition by 3.0% in the first quarter. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. now owns 102,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,015,000 after buying an additional 2,974 shares during the period. Saba Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Eucrates Biomedical Acquisition by 379.6% in the first quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 270,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,670,000 after buying an additional 214,300 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Eucrates Biomedical Acquisition by 1,476.7% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 553,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,448,000 after buying an additional 518,510 shares during the period. Finally, Berkley W R Corp lifted its holdings in Eucrates Biomedical Acquisition by 198.4% in the first quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 119,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,171,000 after buying an additional 79,149 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 54.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EUCR stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $9.88. 20 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,389. Eucrates Biomedical Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $9.65 and a fifty-two week high of $10.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.84.

Eucrates Biomedical Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

