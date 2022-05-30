Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.23-$0.27 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.24. The company issued revenue guidance of $428.20 million-$432.80 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $428.50 million.Everbridge also updated its Q2 2022 guidance to -$0.13–$0.11 EPS.

Everbridge stock traded up $1.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $42.90. The company had a trading volume of 63,150 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,201,120. Everbridge has a 1 year low of $27.81 and a 1 year high of $167.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 2.08. The company has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.95 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.36.

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.16. Everbridge had a negative net margin of 23.82% and a negative return on equity of 9.28%. The company had revenue of $100.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.82 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.13) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Everbridge will post -1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Everbridge from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Everbridge from $60.00 to $40.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Everbridge in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a sell rating for the company. Truist Financial cut shares of Everbridge from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of Everbridge from $178.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Everbridge currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $73.47.

In related news, CEO Vernon Irvin sold 794 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.11, for a total transaction of $34,229.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,515.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Ajay Nigam sold 3,316 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.29, for a total transaction of $130,285.64. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $594,850.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,474 shares of company stock valued at $180,207 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its stake in shares of Everbridge by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 5,220 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Everbridge by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,005 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $606,000 after acquiring an additional 587 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in shares of Everbridge by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 8,101 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $545,000 after acquiring an additional 1,161 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Everbridge by 42.4% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,702 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 1,399 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Everbridge by 53.1% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,527 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $197,000 after acquiring an additional 1,570 shares during the period. 97.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Everbridge, Inc engages in the development of software solutions for critical event management and enterprise safety applications that automate and accelerate an organization’s operational response to critical events. Its SaaS-based CEM platform enables customers to aggregate and assess threat data, locate people at risk and responders able to assist, automate the execution of pre-defined communications processes, and track progress on executing response plans.

