Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.18 Billion

Analysts expect that Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE – Get Rating) will report sales of $3.18 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Everest Re Group’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $3.18 billion and the lowest is $3.17 billion. Everest Re Group posted sales of $2.97 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 7.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Everest Re Group will report full year sales of $12.85 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $12.80 billion to $12.90 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $14.28 billion, with estimates ranging from $14.15 billion to $14.42 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Everest Re Group.

Get Everest Re Group alerts:

Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The insurance provider reported $10.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.32 by $1.99. The company had revenue of $3.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.13 billion. Everest Re Group had a net margin of 11.11% and a return on equity of 12.97%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $6.49 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently commented on RE. StockNews.com raised shares of Everest Re Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Everest Re Group from $310.00 to $330.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Everest Re Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $300.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Everest Re Group from $331.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Everest Re Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $317.50.

In other news, VP Sanjoy Mukherjee sold 400 shares of Everest Re Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.00, for a total transaction of $118,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Everest Re Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Everest Re Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Everest Re Group by 500.0% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 120 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Everest Re Group by 581.0% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 143 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Everest Re Group by 18.6% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 236 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. 75.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:RE traded up $5.58 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $284.79. 4,383 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 264,751. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $287.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $282.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.23 billion, a PE ratio of 8.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.64. Everest Re Group has a 12 month low of $234.87 and a 12 month high of $308.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 25th will be given a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 24th. This is a boost from Everest Re Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.55. Everest Re Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.66%.

Everest Re Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Everest Re Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, and internationally. The company operates through Reinsurance Operations and Insurance Operations segments. The Reinsurance Operations segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States, Bermuda, Ireland, Canada, Singapore, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Everest Re Group (RE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Everest Re Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Everest Re Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.