Exlites Holdings International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EXHI) Short Interest Up 66.7% in May

Exlites Holdings International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EXHI – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, an increase of 66.7% from the April 30th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of EXHI stock remained flat at $$0.21 during trading on Monday. Exlites Holdings International has a 1-year low of $0.15 and a 1-year high of $2.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.42.

Exlites Holdings International Company Profile

Exlites Holdings International, Inc engages in the consumer health care market and durable medical supply businesses. It offers consumer products, such as battery operated heated steering wheel products, electronic hot and cold packs, spring loaded shoe insoles, and other consumer products. The company is also involved in contract manufacturing of medical supplies and devices to hospitals, nursing homes, and assisted living facilities, as well as for individuals.

