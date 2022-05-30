Exlites Holdings International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EXHI) Short Interest Up 66.7% in May

Exlites Holdings International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EXHI – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, an increase of 66.7% from the April 30th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Shares of EXHI stock remained flat at $$0.21 during trading on Monday. Exlites Holdings International has a 1-year low of $0.15 and a 1-year high of $2.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.42.
Exlites Holdings International Company Profile (Get Rating)
