Eyenovia (NASDAQ:EYEN) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Eyenovia (NASDAQ:EYEN – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Eyenovia, Inc. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company which engages in developing therapeutics for the treatment of prominent eye diseases primarily in the United States. Its product portfolio includes MicroProst, MicroStat, MicroTears and MicroPine which are in clinical stage. Eyenovia, Inc. is based in New York. “

Shares of Eyenovia stock opened at $2.35 on Thursday. Eyenovia has a fifty-two week low of $1.83 and a fifty-two week high of $6.63. The firm has a market cap of $78.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.35 and a beta of 2.08. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.09.

Eyenovia ( NASDAQ:EYEN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 28th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $10.00 million during the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.17) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Eyenovia will post -0.82 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Stuart M. Grant bought 24,074 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.26 per share, for a total transaction of $54,407.24. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 4,909,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,096,595.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Stuart M. Grant acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.98 per share, for a total transaction of $99,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 4,959,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,820,796.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 123,874 shares of company stock worth $280,589 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 20.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Eyenovia in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eyenovia in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Eyenovia by 246.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 7,380 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Eyenovia by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 61,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 5,217 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Eyenovia in the 4th quarter worth about $216,000. 23.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eyenovia, Inc, a clinical stage ophthalmic company, engages in developing therapeutics based on its proprietary microdose array print platform technology. The company focuses on developing clinical microdosing of formulations of ophthalmic pharmaceutical agents using its Optejet branded targeted ocular delivery system.

