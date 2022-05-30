Family Management Corp Buys 247 Shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Family Management Corp increased its stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,393 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the quarter. Sherwin-Williams makes up about 1.6% of Family Management Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Family Management Corp’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $6,125,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Colony Group LLC raised its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 0.8% during the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 3,926 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,098,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 5.1% during the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 682 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $191,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,772 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,328,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,024 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $713,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 1.1% in the third quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,346 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $936,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. 77.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SHW has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $315.00 to $342.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. TheStreet raised shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $330.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $323.50.

NYSE:SHW traded up $4.38 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $276.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 49,812 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,730,557. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 12-month low of $233.32 and a 12-month high of $354.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $261.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $288.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.85. The stock has a market cap of $71.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.28, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.00.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.07. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 9.00% and a return on equity of 80.22%. The firm had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.06 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 9.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.99%.

In related news, insider Justin T. Binns sold 1,542 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.99, for a total transaction of $400,904.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,877 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,787,951.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

