Family Management Corp Has $1.21 Million Holdings in AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC)

Family Management Corp grew its stake in shares of AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Rating) by 8.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 80,130 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,038 shares during the period. Family Management Corp’s holdings in AGNC Investment were worth $1,205,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp increased its stake in AGNC Investment by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,023,373 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $242,823,000 after acquiring an additional 287,123 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of AGNC Investment by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,521,275 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $128,638,000 after purchasing an additional 92,077 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of AGNC Investment by 10.7% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,803,285 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $91,517,000 after purchasing an additional 560,203 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of AGNC Investment by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,791,252 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $57,020,000 after purchasing an additional 57,279 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of AGNC Investment by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,459,699 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $52,034,000 after purchasing an additional 474,675 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AGNC Investment stock traded up $0.10 on Monday, reaching $12.21. 451,259 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,932,767. AGNC Investment Corp. has a 52 week low of $10.86 and a 52 week high of $18.84. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.30 and a 200 day moving average of $13.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.39 billion, a PE ratio of -6.53 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.27 and a quick ratio of 0.27.

AGNC Investment ( NASDAQ:AGNC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.08. AGNC Investment had a negative net margin of 72.72% and a positive return on equity of 18.40%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a may 22 dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 11.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th. AGNC Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently -77.01%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on AGNC shares. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of AGNC Investment to $12.50 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 16th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of AGNC Investment from $15.00 to $13.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Bank of America lowered shares of AGNC Investment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $17.00 to $13.75 in a report on Monday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of AGNC Investment from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $14.50 to $11.50 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of AGNC Investment from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $13.50 to $13.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.27.

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

