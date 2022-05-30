Family Management Corp Has $3.97 Million Stock Holdings in Great Ajax Corp. (NYSE:AJX)

Family Management Corp decreased its position in Great Ajax Corp. (NYSE:AJX – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 301,887 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 12,498 shares during the period. Family Management Corp owned approximately 1.30% of Great Ajax worth $3,973,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AJX. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Great Ajax by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 45,694 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $617,000 after acquiring an additional 1,116 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Great Ajax by 51.2% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,261 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 2,119 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Great Ajax by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 38,355 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $517,000 after buying an additional 2,256 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Great Ajax by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 56,308 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $742,000 after buying an additional 2,263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Great Ajax by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 69,463 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $914,000 after buying an additional 3,908 shares in the last quarter. 80.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Great Ajax alerts:

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on AJX shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Great Ajax in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Compass Point upgraded shares of Great Ajax from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Great Ajax from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their price target on shares of Great Ajax from $15.00 to $11.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Great Ajax has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.75.

AJX traded up $0.06 on Monday, reaching $10.53. The company had a trading volume of 3,953 shares, compared to its average volume of 104,727. Great Ajax Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $8.68 and a fifty-two week high of $14.74. The stock has a market cap of $244.13 million, a P/E ratio of 8.29 and a beta of 1.80. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.11 and its 200 day moving average is $11.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a current ratio of 2.19.

Great Ajax (NYSE:AJX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.21). Great Ajax had a return on equity of 9.55% and a net margin of 53.18%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.30 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Great Ajax Corp. will post 1.44 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th. Great Ajax’s payout ratio is currently 81.89%.

Great Ajax Company Profile (Get Rating)

Great Ajax Corp., real estate company, acquires, invests in, and manages a portfolio of residential mortgage and small balance commercial mortgage loans. The company also holds real estate owned properties acquired upon the foreclosure or other settlement of its non-performing loans, as well as through outright purchases.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AJX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Great Ajax Corp. (NYSE:AJX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Great Ajax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great Ajax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.