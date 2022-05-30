Family Management Corp Has $785,000 Holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

Family Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Get Rating) by 27.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,009 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,514 shares during the period. Family Management Corp’s holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF were worth $785,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of XBI. FMR LLC raised its stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 57.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 55,876 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,059,000 after buying an additional 20,363 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 143.9% during the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 73,624 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,204,000 after buying an additional 43,435 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 89.6% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 34,341 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,317,000 after buying an additional 16,224 shares during the last quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors raised its stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 25.9% during the third quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors now owns 4,065 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $511,000 after buying an additional 837 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 192.5% in the third quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 31,241 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,927,000 after purchasing an additional 20,561 shares in the last quarter.

XBI traded up $2.62 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $71.09. The company had a trading volume of 1,199,156 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,657,098. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a 52 week low of $61.78 and a 52 week high of $141.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $80.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $94.23.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

