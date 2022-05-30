Family Management Corp Purchases 1,033 Shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Family Management Corp lifted its stake in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) by 19.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,266 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,033 shares during the quarter. ASML comprises about 1.3% of Family Management Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Family Management Corp’s holdings in ASML were worth $4,988,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ASML. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in ASML by 19.5% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 37,509 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,932,000 after buying an additional 6,122 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its holdings in shares of ASML by 22.1% during the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 5,519 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,112,000 after purchasing an additional 999 shares in the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA increased its holdings in shares of ASML by 65.8% during the 4th quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 13,399 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $10,668,000 after purchasing an additional 5,318 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in ASML by 20.4% in the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 248 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $197,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in ASML by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,343 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,867,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. 25.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ASML shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of ASML from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and set a $930.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ASML in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of ASML from €767.00 ($815.96) to €630.00 ($670.21) in a research note on Thursday. Societe Generale cut their price target on shares of ASML from €800.00 ($851.06) to €710.00 ($755.32) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded ASML from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $829.44.

Shares of NASDAQ:ASML traded up $23.31 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $583.38. 47,471 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,201,227. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.34. ASML Holding has a 52-week low of $509.55 and a 52-week high of $895.93. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $598.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $677.47. The firm has a market cap of $239.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.02, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.21.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The semiconductor company reported $3.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $1.70. ASML had a return on equity of 54.58% and a net margin of 31.56%. The company had revenue of $3.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.86 EPS. ASML’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that ASML Holding will post 17.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 4th were given a $4.1903 dividend. This is a positive change from ASML’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.08. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.01468%. ASML’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.80%.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection related systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

