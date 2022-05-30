FaraLand (FARA) Price Hits $0.14 on Exchanges

FaraLand (FARA) traded up 5.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on May 30th. FaraLand has a total market capitalization of $3.71 million and $422,509.00 worth of FaraLand was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, FaraLand has traded down 11.3% against the U.S. dollar. One FaraLand coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000466 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 83.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,291.73 or 0.04200385 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003250 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001308 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001726 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $142.79 or 0.00464326 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.35 or 0.00033641 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0826 or 0.00000269 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00008467 BTC.

FaraLand Coin Profile

FaraLand’s total supply is 99,930,069 coins and its circulating supply is 25,907,304 coins. FaraLand’s official Twitter account is @faraland_io

