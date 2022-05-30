Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $85.60.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on FATE shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Fate Therapeutics to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $125.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $113.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 23rd.

In related news, Director John Mendlein sold 31,562 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.02, for a total value of $1,105,301.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Cindy Tahl sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.85, for a total transaction of $971,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 189,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,348,516.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 90,624 shares of company stock worth $3,270,224 over the last quarter. Insiders own 18.58% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in Fate Therapeutics by 21.1% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 29,799 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,744,000 after purchasing an additional 5,201 shares during the last quarter. Parametrica Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Fate Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,180,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 955,312 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $55,895,000 after acquiring an additional 43,132 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 331.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 81,034 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,803,000 after acquiring an additional 62,238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 239,875 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $14,217,000 after acquiring an additional 30,588 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:FATE traded up $1.15 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $23.58. The stock had a trading volume of 97,801 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,402,948. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.29. Fate Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $20.49 and a 12-month high of $97.43. The stock has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.70 and a beta of 1.69.

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76) by $0.08. Fate Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 368.76% and a negative return on equity of 34.89%. The firm had revenue of $18.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.01 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.48) EPS. Fate Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was up 65.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Fate Therapeutics will post -3.37 EPS for the current year.

Fate Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorders worldwide. Its NK- and T-cell immuno-oncology programs under development include FT516 for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML) B-cell lymphoma, and advanced solid tumor; FT596 to treat B-cell lymphoma and chronic lymphocytic leukemia; FT538 to treat AML and multiple myeloma; FT576 to treat multiple myeloma; FT819 to treat hematologic malignancies and solid tumors; FT536 to treat solid tumors; and FT500 for the treatment of advanced solid tumors.

