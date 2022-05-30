Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS) Receives $46.50 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, three have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $46.50.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on FSS shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Federal Signal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Federal Signal in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Federal Signal from $48.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on Federal Signal from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th.

NYSE:FSS opened at $35.44 on Friday. Federal Signal has a fifty-two week low of $31.86 and a fifty-two week high of $48.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a PE ratio of 22.15 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.00.

Federal Signal ( NYSE:FSS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The conglomerate reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.07. Federal Signal had a return on equity of 13.74% and a net margin of 7.82%. The business had revenue of $330.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $307.88 million. On average, research analysts expect that Federal Signal will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th will be paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. Federal Signal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.50%.

In other news, CEO Jennifer L. Sherman purchased 2,800 shares of Federal Signal stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $34.60 per share, for a total transaction of $96,880.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FSS. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Federal Signal by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,248,821 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $312,147,000 after buying an additional 40,965 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Federal Signal by 2.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,052,169 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $136,761,000 after acquiring an additional 81,323 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Federal Signal by 1.0% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,784,527 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $93,979,000 after acquiring an additional 27,052 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Federal Signal by 3.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,102,787 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $71,155,000 after buying an additional 77,410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Federal Signal by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,830,374 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $79,329,000 after buying an additional 89,942 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.53% of the company’s stock.

Federal Signal Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers. It operates through the Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group segments. The Environment Solutions Group segment is involved in the manufacture and supply of street sweeper vehicles, sewer cleaners, vacuum loader trucks, hydro-excavation trucks, and water blasting equipment.

