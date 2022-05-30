Finnovate Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FNVT) Short Interest Down 37.4% in May

Finnovate Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FNVT – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,700 shares, a decline of 37.4% from the April 30th total of 15,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 37,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FNVT. Wealthspring Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Finnovate Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $228,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Finnovate Acquisition by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 47,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,000 after acquiring an additional 3,800 shares during the last quarter. Whitebox Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Finnovate Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $593,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in Finnovate Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $743,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Finnovate Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $758,000. 49.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ FNVT remained flat at $$9.94 during trading on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 82,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,820. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.94. Finnovate Acquisition has a 12 month low of $9.75 and a 12 month high of $10.67.

Finnovate Acquisition Corp. focuses on entering into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus its search on companies that provide technological services to the financial services industry.

