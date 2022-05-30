Firan Technology Group Co. (OTCMKTS:FTGFF) Short Interest Up 50.0% in May

Firan Technology Group Co. (OTCMKTS:FTGFF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a growth of 50.0% from the April 30th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Firan Technology Group stock remained flat at $$1.85 during mid-day trading on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.97. Firan Technology Group has a fifty-two week low of $1.80 and a fifty-two week high of $2.70.

Firan Technology Group (OTCMKTS:FTGFF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 13th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $16.09 million for the quarter.

Firan Technology Group Corporation manufactures and sells printed circuit boards, illuminated cockpit display panels, and keyboards primarily in Canada, the United States, Asia, Europe, and rest of Americas. It operates in two segments, FTG Circuits and FTG Aerospace. The company offers printed circuit boards, standard rigid, high-density interconnect, RF circuitry, thermal management, and rigid flex and assembly products.

