First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF) Position Increased by Family Management Corp

Family Management Corp increased its stake in First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF – Get Rating) by 36.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,063 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,390 shares during the period. Family Management Corp’s holdings in First American Financial were worth $1,882,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its position in First American Financial by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 400 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of First American Financial by 33.2% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 530 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of First American Financial by 110.9% during the 4th quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 561 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of First American Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $105,000. Finally, Convergence Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of First American Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $192,000. 84.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, COO Christopher Michael Leavell sold 39,206 shares of First American Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.61, for a total transaction of $2,337,069.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 166,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,922,978.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of First American Financial stock traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $60.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,051 shares, compared to its average volume of 835,732. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.11 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.25. First American Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $57.30 and a 1-year high of $81.54.

First American Financial (NYSE:FAF – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.21 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. First American Financial had a return on equity of 15.61% and a net margin of 11.98%. On average, analysts forecast that First American Financial Co. will post 6.67 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 8th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 7th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.36%. First American Financial’s payout ratio is 20.54%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on FAF. Credit Suisse Group cut First American Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $97.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered First American Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Barclays raised their price objective on First American Financial from $87.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on First American Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, BTIG Research reduced their price objective on First American Financial from $93.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.73.

First American Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services. It operates through Title Insurance and Services, and Specialty Insurance segments. The Title Insurance and Services segment issues title insurance policies on residential and commercial property, as well as offers related products and services.

