First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM) Shares Sold by Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc.

Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,546 shares of the company’s stock after selling 311 shares during the period. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF were worth $332,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FTSM. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,748,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $584,394,000 after acquiring an additional 943,334 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,739,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,240,000 after acquiring an additional 15,318 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,665,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,786,000 after acquiring an additional 35,129 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,519,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,030,000 after buying an additional 117,548 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 1,367,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,976,000 after buying an additional 65,044 shares in the last quarter.

Get First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF alerts:

FTSM stock opened at $59.57 on Monday. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a 1 year low of $59.44 and a 1 year high of $60.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $59.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.67.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 4th. Investors of record on Monday, May 2nd were paid a $0.028 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 29th. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. This is a positive change from First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.