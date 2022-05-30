First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FYC) Short Interest Update

First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FYC – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, a decline of 28.1% from the April 30th total of 3,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 35,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

FYC stock traded up $1.62 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $60.24. 532 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 45,602. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.33. First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund has a 1-year low of $54.07 and a 1-year high of $81.14.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,144,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 5,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 9,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $668,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 8,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $631,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund during the fourth quarter worth $26,000.

