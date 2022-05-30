First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats Fund (NASDAQ:FID) Short Interest Update

First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats Fund (NASDAQ:FID – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,100 shares, a decrease of 46.1% from the April 30th total of 7,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 26,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats Fund in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats Fund in the third quarter worth about $187,000. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $221,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $227,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in shares of First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats Fund in the third quarter worth about $334,000.

Shares of NASDAQ FID traded up $0.04 during trading on Monday, reaching $17.45. The company had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,735. First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats Fund has a 12-month low of $16.35 and a 12-month high of $19.36. The business’s 50-day moving average is $17.45 and its 200 day moving average is $17.65.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 28th were given a dividend of $0.012 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 25th. This represents a $0.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.28%.

