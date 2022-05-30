Forrester Research (NASDAQ:FORR) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Forrester Research (NASDAQ:FORR – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.25-$2.35 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.30. The company issued revenue guidance of $550.00 million-$560.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $554.48 million.Forrester Research also updated its Q2 2022 guidance to $0.70-$0.76 EPS.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Forrester Research from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Forrester Research in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Forrester Research stock traded up $0.79 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $51.80. 650 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 45,740. Forrester Research has a 12 month low of $39.64 and a 12 month high of $60.90. The company has a market cap of $977.78 million, a PE ratio of 40.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $54.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.07.

Forrester Research ( NASDAQ:FORR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.11. Forrester Research had a net margin of 4.95% and a return on equity of 14.57%. The company had revenue of $124.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.62 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Forrester Research will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director David Boyce sold 2,000 shares of Forrester Research stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.53, for a total transaction of $101,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $362,956.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 40.60% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Forrester Research by 250.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 469 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Forrester Research by 846.0% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 946 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 846 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Forrester Research by 267.2% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 973 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 708 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Forrester Research in the 1st quarter valued at about $200,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in Forrester Research during the fourth quarter worth about $294,000. 52.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Forrester Research, Inc operates as an independent research and advisory services company. The company operates in three segments: Research, Consulting, and Events. The Research segment primary subscription research portfolio services include Forrester Research, SiriusDecisions Research, and Forrester Decisions, which are designed to provide business and technology leaders with a proven path to growth through customer obsession.

