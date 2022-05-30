Fractal Trading Up 7.4% This Week (FCL)

Fractal (FCL) traded 10.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on May 30th. One Fractal coin can now be bought for about $0.0443 or 0.00000141 BTC on popular exchanges. Fractal has a market cap of $734,782.90 and approximately $124,958.00 worth of Fractal was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Fractal has traded 7.4% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 92.3% against the dollar and now trades at $613.76 or 0.01958006 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003188 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001305 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 15% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001720 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $140.91 or 0.00449540 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $10.55 or 0.00033654 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0834 or 0.00000266 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00008344 BTC.

Fractal Coin Profile

Fractal’s total supply is 465,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 16,595,271 coins. Fractal’s official Twitter account is @fractalprtcl

Fractal Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fractal directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fractal should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Fractal using one of the exchanges listed above.

