Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV) Stock Holdings Lowered by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG trimmed its position in shares of Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV – Get Rating) (TSE:FNV) by 0.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 651,120 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 280 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.34% of Franco-Nevada worth $90,043,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Franco-Nevada during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Franco-Nevada in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Franco-Nevada by 107.0% in the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 327 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in Franco-Nevada by 96.9% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 384 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the period. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in shares of Franco-Nevada during the 4th quarter worth about $68,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.52% of the company’s stock.

FNV stock opened at $142.57 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.56, a P/E/G ratio of 9.54 and a beta of 0.65. Franco-Nevada Co. has a 52-week low of $124.95 and a 52-week high of $169.32. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $153.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $144.55.

Franco-Nevada ( NYSE:FNV Get Rating ) (TSE:FNV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $338.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $335.27 million. Franco-Nevada had a return on equity of 11.55% and a net margin of 55.96%. Franco-Nevada’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.84 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Franco-Nevada Co. will post 3.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. Franco-Nevada’s payout ratio is 32.82%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Franco-Nevada from C$200.00 to C$205.00 in a report on Friday, March 11th. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on Franco-Nevada from $167.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered Franco-Nevada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Franco-Nevada in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James set a $190.00 price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Franco-Nevada presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $190.70.

Franco-Nevada Company Profile (Get Rating)

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and streaming company in Latin America, the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Mining and Energy. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and energy comprising oil, gas, and natural gas liquids.

