Frax Market Capitalization Achieves $1.43 Billion (FRAX)

Frax (FRAX) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on May 30th. Frax has a market cap of $1.43 billion and approximately $17.38 million worth of Frax was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Frax has traded up 0.2% against the US dollar. One Frax coin can now be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00003164 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Frax alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 96.1% against the dollar and now trades at $405.07 or 0.01281028 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003161 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001322 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 17.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001758 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $134.19 or 0.00424363 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.47 or 0.00033112 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0828 or 0.00000262 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00008282 BTC.

Frax Profile

Frax’s genesis date was December 16th, 2020. Frax’s total supply is 1,426,192,622 coins. The official website for Frax is frax.finance/#welcome . Frax’s official Twitter account is @fraxfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Frax attempts to be the first stablecoin protocol to implement design principles of both to create a highly scalable, trustless, extremely stable, and ideologically pure on-chain money. The Frax protocol is a two token system encompassing a stablecoin, Frax (FRAX), and a governance token, Frax Shares (FXS). The protocol also has pool contracts which hold collateral (at genesis USDT and USDC). Pools can be added or removed with governance. “

Buying and Selling Frax

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Frax directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Frax should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Frax using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Frax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Frax and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.