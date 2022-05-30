Freestone Capital Holdings LLC Buys 742 Shares of Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT)

Freestone Capital Holdings LLC raised its stake in Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,946 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 742 shares during the quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC’s holdings in Clarivate were worth $610,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CLVT. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of Clarivate in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,157,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in Clarivate by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 107,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,518,000 after purchasing an additional 10,334 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in Clarivate during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $475,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Clarivate by 23.1% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 605,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,270,000 after purchasing an additional 113,894 shares during the period. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in Clarivate by 42.1% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 62,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,461,000 after purchasing an additional 18,384 shares during the period. 90.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Clarivate alerts:

In other Clarivate news, insider James Gordon Samson sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.25, for a total value of $712,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 838,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,952,714.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 124,000 shares of company stock worth $1,745,360 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 24.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CLVT shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Clarivate from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. TheStreet cut Clarivate from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Barclays cut Clarivate from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Clarivate from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Citigroup cut Clarivate from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $16.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.17.

NYSE:CLVT opened at $14.90 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $15.62 and a 200 day moving average of $18.10. The company has a market capitalization of $10.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.21 and a beta of 0.84. Clarivate Plc has a 1-year low of $11.71 and a 1-year high of $34.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.03. Clarivate had a positive return on equity of 4.89% and a negative net margin of 4.77%. The business had revenue of $662.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $662.84 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.13 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 54.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Clarivate Plc will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

About Clarivate (Get Rating)

Clarivate Plc, an information services and analytics company, provides structured information and analytics for discovery, protection, and commercialization of scientific research, innovations, and brands. It offers Web of Science products and services, such as Web of Science, InCites, Journal Citation Reports, EndNote, ScholarOne, Converis, Publons, and Kopernio to organizations that plan, fund, implement, and utilize research; and Life Sciences products, including Cortellis and Newport Integrity for pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies to support research, market intelligence, and competitive monitoring in connection with the development and commercialization of new drugs.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Clarivate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clarivate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.