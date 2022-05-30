Freestone Capital Holdings LLC Invests $812,000 in Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK)

Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 23,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $812,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in UPWK. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in Upwork by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 6,306,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,434,000 after buying an additional 300,589 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Upwork by 19.8% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,337,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,240,000 after buying an additional 385,715 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Upwork by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,306,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,782,000 after buying an additional 60,854 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Upwork by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 891,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,465,000 after purchasing an additional 17,552 shares during the period. Finally, Royce & Associates LP increased its position in Upwork by 102.8% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 797,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,258,000 after purchasing an additional 404,487 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.43% of the company’s stock.

UPWK stock opened at $18.99 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a PE ratio of -33.32 and a beta of 1.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $20.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.55. Upwork Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.85 and a fifty-two week high of $64.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 3.61 and a current ratio of 3.61.

Upwork ( NASDAQ:UPWK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.10. Upwork had a negative return on equity of 27.03% and a negative net margin of 13.79%. The company had revenue of $141.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.06) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Upwork Inc. will post -0.79 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on UPWK shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Upwork from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. MKM Partners lowered their target price on shares of Upwork from $36.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of Upwork from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Upwork from $42.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, BTIG Research lowered their target price on shares of Upwork from $44.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.08.

In other Upwork news, CFO Jeff Mccombs sold 3,508 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.07, for a total value of $56,373.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $215,787.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Hayden Brown sold 29,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.33, for a total value of $655,943.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 48,021 shares of company stock valued at $961,135 over the last three months. 25.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Upwork Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work marketplace that connects businesses with various independent professionals and agencies in the United States, India, the Philippines, and internationally. The company's work marketplace provides access to talent with various skills across a range of categories, including sales and marketing, customer service, data science and analytics, design and creative, web, mobile, and software development.

