Furucombo (COMBO) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $368,139.00

Furucombo (COMBO) traded up 6.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on May 30th. One Furucombo coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0511 or 0.00000166 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Furucombo has traded down 8.2% against the US dollar. Furucombo has a market capitalization of $1.57 million and approximately $368,139.00 worth of Furucombo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003256 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 97.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $201.44 or 0.00656354 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001306 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 13.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001733 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $144.95 or 0.00472296 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.23 or 0.00033340 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0828 or 0.00000270 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00008497 BTC.

Furucombo Profile

Furucombo’s genesis date was December 29th, 2020. Furucombo’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 30,656,550 coins. Furucombo’s official Twitter account is @furucombo

According to CryptoCompare, “Furucombo is a tool built for end-users to optimize their DeFi strategy simply by drag and drop. It visualizes complex DeFi protocols into cubes. Users setup inputs/outputs and the order of the cubes (a “combo”), then Furucombo bundles all the cubes into one transaction and sends out. “

Furucombo Coin Trading

