Gates Capital Management Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX)

Gates Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,886,728 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 209,269 shares during the quarter. ChampionX accounts for approximately 2.7% of Gates Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Gates Capital Management Inc. owned about 2.42% of ChampionX worth $98,761,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Scout Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ChampionX in the fourth quarter worth about $26,060,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in ChampionX by 23.6% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,065,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,381,000 after buying an additional 968,800 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in ChampionX by 30.1% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,095,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,760,000 after buying an additional 946,759 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in ChampionX by 33.9% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,074,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,132,000 after buying an additional 778,707 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in ChampionX in the fourth quarter worth about $15,093,000. 96.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of ChampionX from $33.00 to $38.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of ChampionX from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $28.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, April 11th. Bank of America lowered shares of ChampionX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of ChampionX from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.83.

NASDAQ CHX traded up $0.82 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $23.40. The stock had a trading volume of 67,783 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,758,401. ChampionX Co. has a 1 year low of $19.00 and a 1 year high of $30.48. The stock has a market cap of $4.76 billion, a PE ratio of 33.91 and a beta of 2.88. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $23.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

ChampionX (NASDAQ:CHX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.03. ChampionX had a net margin of 4.43% and a return on equity of 8.92%. The business had revenue of $865.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $833.75 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.08 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that ChampionX Co. will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. ChampionX’s payout ratio is 43.48%.

ChampionX Corporation provides chemistry solutions, and engineered equipment and technologies to oil and gas companies worldwide. The company's Production Chemical Technologies segment offers onshore and offshore chemical solutions, such as corrosion inhibitors, scale inhibitors, emulsion breakers, and biocides to oil and natural gas production and midstream markets to manage and control corrosion, oil and water separation, flow assurance, sour gas treatment, and water-related issues.

