Gates Capital Management Inc. Has $212.93 Million Position in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Gates Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,445,510 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,067 shares during the period. Otis Worldwide makes up approximately 5.9% of Gates Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Gates Capital Management Inc. owned 0.58% of Otis Worldwide worth $212,931,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in OTIS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 169.6% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,635,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,573,000 after buying an additional 2,916,030 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Otis Worldwide by 2,317.8% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,911,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,527,000 after purchasing an additional 2,791,340 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Otis Worldwide by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 8,053,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $701,210,000 after purchasing an additional 890,179 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Otis Worldwide in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,779,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Otis Worldwide by 332.7% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 481,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,566,000 after purchasing an additional 369,921 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.32% of the company’s stock.

OTIS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Cowen dropped their price objective on Otis Worldwide from $91.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Barclays upgraded Otis Worldwide from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $82.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Cowen dropped their target price on Otis Worldwide from $91.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Otis Worldwide from $88.00 to $81.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.56.

OTIS traded up $1.22 during trading on Monday, reaching $76.30. The stock had a trading volume of 96,752 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,770,466. The stock has a market cap of $32.26 billion, a PE ratio of 26.22 and a beta of 0.88. Otis Worldwide Co. has a one year low of $71.07 and a one year high of $92.84. The business has a 50-day moving average of $75.16 and a 200-day moving average of $79.62.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.45 billion. Otis Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 35.81% and a net margin of 8.73%. The firm’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This is a boost from Otis Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.86%.

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

