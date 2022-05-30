Gates Capital Management Inc. Reduces Stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI)

Gates Capital Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI – Get Rating) by 19.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,961,154 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 693,057 shares during the period. Gaming and Leisure Properties accounts for 4.0% of Gates Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Gates Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties were worth $144,090,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GLPI. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 118.3% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 762 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 28.0% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,078 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 68.1% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,108 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. 91.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. StockNews.com raised Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.55.

In other news, EVP Brandon John Moore sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.04, for a total value of $225,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Barry F. Schwartz acquired 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $44.77 per share, with a total value of $111,925.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 5.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

GLPI traded up $1.11 on Monday, hitting $47.64. 45,659 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,395,981. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.65. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $41.81 and a 12 month high of $51.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.79 billion, a PE ratio of 21.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.03.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.37). The company had revenue of $315.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $303.98 million. Gaming and Leisure Properties had a return on equity of 16.86% and a net margin of 42.79%. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be given a $0.705 dividend. This is a positive change from Gaming and Leisure Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. This represents a $2.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 125.45%.

About Gaming and Leisure Properties (Get Rating)

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

