Gates Capital Management Inc. Sells 337,227 Shares of Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI)

Gates Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI – Get Rating) by 22.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,174,101 shares of the company’s stock after selling 337,227 shares during the quarter. Bath & Body Works comprises about 2.3% of Gates Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Gates Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.46% of Bath & Body Works worth $81,941,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lone Pine Capital LLC bought a new position in Bath & Body Works in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,531,646,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Bath & Body Works by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,173,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $779,815,000 after purchasing an additional 412,656 shares during the last quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Bath & Body Works during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $468,997,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bath & Body Works by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,966,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,713,000 after purchasing an additional 91,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Candlestick Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Bath & Body Works during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $267,351,000. 97.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Bath & Body Works alerts:

A number of research firms have weighed in on BBWI. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Bath & Body Works from $85.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 20th. B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of Bath & Body Works from $76.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Bath & Body Works from $53.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Bath & Body Works from $82.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Bath & Body Works from $64.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.20.

In related news, CFO Wendy C. Arlin sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $330,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 98,888 shares in the company, valued at $5,438,840. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE BBWI traded down $0.08 during trading on Monday, hitting $42.45. The stock had a trading volume of 176,941 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,959,267. The company has a market capitalization of $10.12 billion, a PE ratio of 9.25, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.56. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $49.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.30. Bath & Body Works, Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.46 and a 12 month high of $82.00.

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.11. Bath & Body Works had a net margin of 15.41% and a negative return on equity of 83.19%. On average, research analysts predict that Bath & Body Works, Inc. will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 2nd. Bath & Body Works’s payout ratio is currently 17.43%.

About Bath & Body Works (Get Rating)

Bath & Body Works, Inc operates a specialty retailer of home fragrance, body care, and soaps and sanitizer products. The company sells its products under the Bath & Body Works, White Barn, and other brand names through specialty retail stores and websites located in the United States and Canada, as well as through international stores operated by partners under franchise, license, and wholesale arrangements.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Bath & Body Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bath & Body Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.