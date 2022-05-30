GCN Coin (GCN) Market Capitalization Hits $45,211.12

GCN Coin (GCN) traded up 22.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on May 30th. In the last week, GCN Coin has traded 13.5% higher against the US dollar. One GCN Coin coin can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. GCN Coin has a total market capitalization of $45,211.12 and $2.00 worth of GCN Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0879 or 0.00000277 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.22 or 0.00016449 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $69.09 or 0.00217734 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 26.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001509 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00005999 BTC.

SpaceMine (MINE) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00002080 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000763 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000651 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0240 or 0.00000076 BTC.

GCN Coin Coin Profile

GCN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. GCN Coin’s total supply is 172,076,810,000 coins. The official message board for GCN Coin is gcn-coin.proboards.com . GCN Coin’s official Twitter account is @GCNcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . GCN Coin’s official website is gcn.zone . The Reddit community for GCN Coin is https://reddit.com/r/GCNCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “gCn Coin is a Scrypt PoW cryptocurrency with a 200 billion supply. “

Buying and Selling GCN Coin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GCN Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GCN Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GCN Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

