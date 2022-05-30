Gear Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:GENGF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Gear Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:GENGF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 419,600 shares, a growth of 45.5% from the April 30th total of 288,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 522,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Gear Energy from C$1.60 to C$1.85 in a report on Thursday, May 5th.

Get Gear Energy alerts:

OTCMKTS:GENGF traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $1.28. 309,600 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 262,561. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.04. Gear Energy has a one year low of $0.42 and a one year high of $1.49.

Gear Energy Ltd., an exploration and production company, acquires, develops, and holds interests in petroleum and natural gas properties and assets in Canada. Its properties include the Celtic/Paradise Hill property located approximately 40 kilometers northeast of Lloydminster Alberta; the Wildmere field situated approximately 200 kilometers southeast of Edmonton, Alberta; the Wilson Creek property located in Central Alberta; and the Tableland property situated southwest of Estevan in Southeast Saskatchewan.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Gear Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gear Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.