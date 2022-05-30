Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) Shares Sold by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG trimmed its stake in shares of Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,718,560 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 120,701 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned about 1.15% of Gentex worth $94,742,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. lifted its position in Gentex by 97.9% in the 4th quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 7,793,008 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $271,586,000 after purchasing an additional 3,856,036 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Gentex by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,314,445 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $220,058,000 after buying an additional 65,579 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Gentex by 24.2% in the 4th quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 4,264,938 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $148,633,000 after buying an additional 830,321 shares in the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC increased its position in Gentex by 30.5% in the 4th quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 4,248,656 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $148,065,000 after acquiring an additional 992,611 shares during the period. Finally, Cooke & Bieler LP raised its stake in Gentex by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 3,865,907 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $134,727,000 after acquiring an additional 22,570 shares in the last quarter. 86.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Gentex news, VP Matthew Chiodo sold 5,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.24, for a total value of $166,668.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Gary F. Goode sold 2,845 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.17, for a total transaction of $85,833.65. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 27,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $840,566.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,045 shares of company stock worth $384,082 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Gentex stock opened at $31.30 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $7.34 billion, a PE ratio of 22.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $29.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.56. Gentex Co. has a fifty-two week low of $27.06 and a fifty-two week high of $37.90.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 22nd. The auto parts company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $468.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $432.40 million. Gentex had a return on equity of 17.46% and a net margin of 19.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.46 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Gentex Co. will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 7th. Gentex’s dividend payout ratio is 34.29%.

GNTX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Gentex in a report on Monday, April 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Gentex in a research note on Monday, April 11th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Gentex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Gentex from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Gentex in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.38.

Gentex Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supplies digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products in the United States, Germany, Japan, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The company offers automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, automotive suppliers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

