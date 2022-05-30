Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOODO) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOODO – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,200 shares, a growth of 52.4% from the April 30th total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

NASDAQ:GOODO traded up $0.73 on Monday, reaching $23.55. 100 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,674. Gladstone Commercial has a 1-year low of $21.00 and a 1-year high of $28.99.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th.

