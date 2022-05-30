GlaxoSmithKline (LON:GSK) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reiterated their buy rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline (LON:GSK – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a GBX 1,850 ($23.28) price objective on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a hold rating and set a GBX 1,600 ($20.13) price objective on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Liberum Capital raised their target price on shares of GlaxoSmithKline from GBX 1,870 ($23.53) to GBX 1,910 ($24.03) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. UBS Group set a GBX 1,790 ($22.52) target price on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 1,400 ($17.62) target price on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Rese… set a GBX 1,750 ($22.02) target price on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Thursday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 1,746.79 ($21.98).

GSK stock opened at GBX 1,733.20 ($21.81) on Thursday. GlaxoSmithKline has a 52 week low of GBX 1,330.40 ($16.74) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,817 ($22.86). The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 147.36. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1,735.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 1,641.35. The firm has a market capitalization of £87.18 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.18.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be given a dividend of GBX 14 ($0.18) per share. This represents a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th. GlaxoSmithKline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.79%.

In other GlaxoSmithKline news, insider Charles Bancroft bought 2,790 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 2,114 ($26.60) per share, with a total value of £58,980.60 ($74,217.44).

GlaxoSmithKline Company Profile

GlaxoSmithKline plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

